Gov. Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam, is dead - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Gov. Tambuwal's spokesman, Imam Imam, is dead
Imam Imam, the spokesman for Sokoto State governor is dead. He was 41. Mr Imam died after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital in the early hours of Friday. He died at the Nizamieye Turkish Hospital in Abuja over complications of pneumonia. Mr Imam …
JUST IN: Tambuwal's spokesperson, Imam Imam, is dead
