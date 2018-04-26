Gov. Umahi orders arrest of alleged killer-cop — Nigeria Today

Gov. Umahi orders arrest of alleged killer-cop

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered the immediate arrest of the policeman attached to the Anti Kidnap Squad (AK) of the Police Command in the state, who allegedly killed a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada in Abakaliki. Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor on Thursday in Abakaliki, also condemned the killing.

