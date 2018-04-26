 Gov. Umahi orders arrest of alleged killer-cop — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gov. Umahi orders arrest of alleged killer-cop

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered the immediate arrest of the policeman attached to the Anti Kidnap Squad (AK) of the Police Command in the state, who allegedly killed a commercial motorcycle operator, popularly known as Okada in Abakaliki. Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor on Thursday in Abakaliki, also condemned the killing.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.