Gov Umahi Urges Christians To Get Involved In Politics — Nigeria Today

Gov Umahi Urges Christians To Get Involved In Politics

…Flags off Christ Embassy road in Abakaliki Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi on Thursday urged members of the Christian community not just to sing praises for leaders or castigate the administration but should actively participate in determining who governs them through the use of their permanent voters card (PVC). Governor Umahi noted that before […]

The post Gov Umahi Urges Christians To Get Involved In Politics appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

