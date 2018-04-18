Government permits logging for private timber growers - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

Government permits logging for private timber growers – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Government permits logging for private timber growers
The government has announced an exemption to the scope of the earlier imposed national moratorium on logging, for private commercial forest plantation operators and timber products importers. The exemption announced clarifies that private timber …
Timber importation, harvesting from private plantations permitted
Logging ban limited to public, community land – Tobiko
