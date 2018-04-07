Government to investigate pastor's kidnap - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

Government to investigate pastor’s kidnap – Hivisasa
|
Hivisasa
|
Government to investigate pastor's kidnap
Hivisasa
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i addressing a gathering at Mwongori High School in Borabu sub-county, Nyamira County on Friday, April 6, 2018. [Photo/Darren Bogoria]. Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i will form a special …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!