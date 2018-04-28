Governor Ahmed promises to pay LG salary arrears — Nigeria Today

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has assured Local Government councils in the state that he would ensure that all outstanding salary arrears are fully paid.

Ahmed who gave the assurance while speaking with chairpersons of Local Government Councils and representatives of ex-councillors at Government House, Ilorin, said “all arrears owed local government workers, pensioners and past political office holders will be liquidated until everybody in the state is on the same platform”.

“The N4 billion loan made available to the councils was to help defray outstanding salaries of teachers at the basic level, local government workers and pensioners including past political office holders and to enable local councils embark on some activities in their respective areas,” Ahmed said.

Governor Ahmed said the administration is looking forward to some other funding arrangements that will help to liquidate a portion of the arrears until the administration is finally able to bring everything to a zero arrear level.

According to the governor, “we also give you assurances that we’re in a continuous process of looking for funds. We’ve inspired the councils on individual basis to shore-up their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) so that additional funds would be available to liquidate outstanding salaries in their various councils”.

He also promised that the administration will work hand in hand with every local government area in the state to ensure that all outstanding salaries are not only paid fully, but makes sure that current salaries are paid as at when due.

The Governor, who called on council chairmen to ensure prudence and proper application of resources in their respective councils, urged past political office holders to exercise patience with the administration as all their outstanding arrears would be paid.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Halima Katibi who was at Government House with chairpersons of Local Government Councils led by the State ALGON Chairman, Joshua Omokaye and representatives of ex-councillors led by Adebayo Atanda, said they came to brief the Governor on the N4billion local government loan.

The Permanent Secretary said the money had been disbursed at the JAAC meeting among all the beneficiaries which included the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Local Government pensioners and the ex-councillors.