Governor Anyang Nyong'o's beachfront house coming soon - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s beachfront house coming soon – The Standard



The Standard Governor Anyang Nyong'o's beachfront house coming soon

The Standard

KISUMU, KENYA: In less than five months, Kisumu County Governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o will be relaxing in the cool lake breeze from his official residence off the shore of Lake Victoria. County officials have confirmed that the move is aimed at …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest