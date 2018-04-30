Governor Bello Breaks Silence Over Dino Melaye’s Ordeal (Video) — Nigeria Today

Governor Bello Breaks Silence Over Dino Melaye’s Ordeal (Video)
The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has reacted to the travails of Senator Dino Melaye in the hands of security operatives. Speaking in an interview, Bello revealed that he learnt about the incident from the media and added that the “law enforcement agencies are carrying out their lawful duties.” Bello said, “I read it […]
The post Governor Bello Breaks Silence Over Dino Melaye’s Ordeal (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.
