Governor Bello falls off car, on POP — Nigeria Today

Governor Bello falls off car, on POP

…He only hurt his foot; will be back after Easter break—Aide

LOKOJA—Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is said to be currently on Plaster of Paris, POP, following injuries he sustained while alighting from his vehicle last Friday at Old Market in Lokoja, the state capital, on his way from Abuja.

However, the state government has refuted the degree of injuries suffered by the governor, saying he only lost his footing while trying to acknowledge cheers from the people.

An eyewitness said the governor, who was in BMW car that is smaller than his usual SUV, opened the car door when he got to Old Market in Lokoja, and in an attempt to stand up and spray money to people fell from the car, hurting his two arms and left foot.

The eyewitness added that the car dragged Governor Bello for some metres before he was rescued by some people and his security men.

Absent at Majority Leader’s burial

Meanwhile, Governor Bello was not available to receive the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dongara, at Government House, giving credence to reports that the governor was rushed to one of the private hospitals in Abuja for further treatment.

The Speaker was in Lokoja for the burial of late Mr. Buba Jibril, the Deputy Majority Leader. It was the deputy governor, Chief Simon Achuba, that represented the governor at the ceremony.

Only Bello’s left foot is hurt—Govt

Reacting to the trending story, Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who confirmed that there was an accident in a statement yesterday, said Governor Bello only injured his left foot while alighting from a vehicle.

Fanwo said: “We wish to refute rumours that the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is either hospitalised or incapacitated.

“The governor missed his footing last Friday, March 30, while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot. He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.

“We thank Governor Bello’s supporters and well-wishers who reached out us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays.

“Once again, the gover-nor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter season and beyond.”

