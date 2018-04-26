 Governor Joho tests political waters in Kisumu ahead of 2022 - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Governor Joho tests political waters in Kisumu ahead of 2022 – The Standard

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Africa


The Standard

Governor Joho tests political waters in Kisumu ahead of 2022
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has said the Orange Democratic Party has started preparations for the 2022 Presidential race and hinted he would carry the party's flag should Raila Odinga fail to run. Joho, who is one of the ODM's Deputy party leaders
