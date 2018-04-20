Governor Okorocha Imposes N3,000 Development Levy On Every Adult In Imo State — Nigeria Today

Governor Okorocha Imposes N3,000 Development Levy On Every Adult In Imo State
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has ordered all “leviable adults” in the state to pay N3,000 each as “development levy.” According to a statement by Louis Duru, the state Commissioner for Community Government, Culture and Traditional Affairs, the money is to be used for “autonomous community adult development.” Duru said the state had registered […]
The post Governor Okorocha Imposes N3,000 Development Levy On Every Adult In Imo State appeared first on Timeofgist.
