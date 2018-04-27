Governor Tambuwal’s Media Adviser, Imam Imam Dies at 41 — Nigeria Today

Governor Tambuwal’s Media Adviser, Imam Imam Dies at 41

Mr. Imam Imam, the special adviser on media to the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has died.

According to a family source, the public relations practitioner died this morning at Nziamye Turkish Hospital in Abuja although he was said to be recovering from an illness before death came knocking.

Mr. Imam who was aged 41 began his career as a journalist at the defunct New Nigerian newspaper in Kaduna where he rose to the post of Sports Editor.

He was appointed spokesperson of Aminu Tambuwal when Tambuwal was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Late Imam was again appointed as media adviser to Tambuwal when he became governor of Sokoto State.

Mohammed Isa, a close associate of Late Imam told newsmen that the funeral is scheduled to hold at Annur Mosque in Abuja by 1:30pm.

