Governor Udom Emmanuel promises uninterrupted Power Supply In Akwa Ibom before the end of 2019 — Nigeria Today

Governor Udom Emmanuel promises uninterrupted Power Supply In Akwa Ibom before the end of 2019

Residents of Akwa Ibom State have cause to celebrate as Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Wednesday promised to provide uninterrupted power supply to the entire state in the first quarter of 2019.

Gov. Emmanuel made this promise at the Grand Reception in Honour of two of the illustrious personality in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

iReporters reports that the Secretary to the state government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and First female President General, Oron Union, Mrs Janet Amba was honoured by Oro Union, a foremost socio-cultural group in Oro nation.

Emmanuel said, “I want to envelope the whole Akwa Ibom with electricity, so many of you who pay so much for fuel, so many of you cannot do what you want to do because there is no light.

“As at today, we are building sub-station in Eket, if we finish from Eket, the next sub-station we are going to build will be in Oro nation.

“And by the time we finish that, we will have gotten the entire state enveloped with electricity,” Gov. Emmanuel said.

He said that when the sub-station is completed, the economic activities of the artisans would received a boost than the past.

The Governor said that his administration was constructing so many road projects in Oron, saying that the road project will be commissioned in May 29, 2018.

“We have done a lot of roads but we didn’t commission them, alot of people didn’t know that it was done by my administration.”

“When the roads are commissioned, it will promote economic activities in Oron local government area and Nigeria at large, ” he said.

Emmanuel said that his administration is tackling flood and erosion in Oron local government area, while lamenting that a young boy once drowned in 2015.

He warned youths and elders of Oron to desist from interrupting construction company in the area, pledging that if they give him cooperation, he will give them development.

He pledged to open up Oro nation in order to improve the economic fortune of the people.

Reacting, Ekuwem expressed appreciation to Gov. Emmanuel for appointing him into his administration.

He described the governor as a leader with passion and applauded the governor for maintaining free and compulsory education, industrialisation, agricultural renaissance, road infrastructural development.

He explained that infrastructural development set up by the governor was to help lay an alternate platform of sustainable economic development in the absence of oil.

He urged the people to continue to support the Gov. Emmanuel’s administration, assuring that the government was seriously prepared to fulfill his campaign promises.

Also speaking, Mrs Amba advocated for peaceful co-existence and unity within the women fold.

She appealed to the governor on behalf of fishermen to donate coolroom to fishing association in order to store their products.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

