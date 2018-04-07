Governor Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff, Wife, Child Escape Death in Car Crash — Nigeria Today

Governor Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff, Wife, Child Escape Death in Car Crash

The Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Edward Onoja, his wife and child escaped death after surviving an accident along the Abuja/Lokoja Expressway on Thursday, according to the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kogi State chapter, Alhaji Taufiq Isa.

Isa said this at a prayer session organised on Friday for the quick recovery of the state governor, Yahaya Bello, who had sprained one of his legs recently.

Therefore, prayers were extended to the CoS and his family.

The incident occurred barely a week after Bello was involved in an accident, spraining his left leg in the process.

It was learnt that the accident occurred around 5 pm when the CoS and his family were returning from Abuja.

It was further learnt that Onoja’s Sports Utility Vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the bush, leaving him and his wife unconscious while their baby was unhurt.

Motorists passing by had to stop to assist the victims from the wrecked vehicle as the SUV was said to have somersaulted several times, it was learnt.

A source at the Government House said members of the Federal Road Safety Corps were quickly called to the scene to rescue the victims of the accident.

The source said the victims were later rushed to a private hospital in Abuja.

When contacted, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Kogi State Command, Mr. Segun Martins, said the incident didn’t occur within his area of jurisdiction.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Odokoro-Gbede, Sheikh Shaidu Arikeuyo, after Friday’s Jumaat prayer.

