Governors Not Contributing N6 Billion for Our Convention – APC — Nigeria Today

Governors Not Contributing N6 Billion for Our Convention – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as uncharitable and and down right malicious, reports that governors of the party were contributing about N6 billion of state resources for the party’s forth coming national convention.

The party said in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday that all members of the party, whether elected or appointed are, by the provisions of the party supposed to contribute a certain percentage of their salary to the funding of the party.

He said governors, Ministers, legislators and other appointed members of the party at all level are responsible for the funding of the party, adding that while some have met this obligation, other have either not paid at all or have not paid for some months.

“At the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the governors of the party held at the party secretariat on Thursday 26th April, it was pointed out that many of the governors have fallen behind in the payment of their party dues. While some of the governors have been up-to-date with the payments, a few others have not paid at all. The governors were therefore requested to pay up, especially in view of upcoming party activities.

“It is therefore possible that a governor that falls in the category of those that has not paid since inception could owe up to N250 million. Therefore, it is grossly misleading, if not downright malicious, for your report to simply apply this sum to everyone and multiply by the number of governors.

“For avoidance of doubts, party dues are paid by all members of the party holding positions, either by election or appointment. Therefore, members of the National Assembly as well as cabinet ministers also remit a percentage of their earnings to the party. It is therefore false to say governors are expected to pay up with state money,” Abdullahi stated.

