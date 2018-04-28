Govt demolishes popular Ile-Epo Market - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Govt demolishes popular Ile-Epo Market – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Govt demolishes popular Ile-Epo Market
The Punch
Sesan Olufowobi. The popular Ile-Epo Market in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State was demolished on Friday. Officials of the council, who declined to be identified, said the demolition was to pave the way for a “modern market …
Emotion as Lagos demolishes Ile-Epo market
Traders displaced as Ile-Epo market is demolished
Tears, anguish as council demolishes Ile-Epo market in Lagos
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!