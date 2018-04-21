Govt feeding 7.5m people not anti-youths, says Lai Mohammed - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Govt feeding 7.5m people not anti-youths, says Lai Mohammed – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Govt feeding 7.5m people not anti-youths, says Lai Mohammed
The Nation Newspaper
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed ,yesterday said it is wrong for people to tag President Muhammadu Buhari or his government as anti – youths. Mohammed said the Buhari-led administration is committed to youth development …
