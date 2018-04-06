 Govt must record history of political prisoners - Mabuza - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Govt must record history of political prisoners – Mabuza – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Govt must record history of political prisoners – Mabuza
Independent Online
Deputy president David Mabuza speaking at the Kgoshi Mampuru Correctional Centre on Friday morning at a government event to commemorate the life of uMkhonto weSizwe operative Solomon Mahlangu, who was executed by the apartheid government on this day 39
Mabuza pays tribute to Solomon Mahlangu, marks 39th anniversaryNews24
The 39th anniversary commemoration of the execution of Solomon MahlanguMpumalanga News
Government to commemorate Solomon MahlanguPretoria East Rekord

all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.