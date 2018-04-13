 Govt urged to remove restrictions to reproductive health rights - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Govt urged to remove restrictions to reproductive health rights – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Govt urged to remove restrictions to reproductive health rights
The Nation Newspaper
A non-governmental organisation, Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI), has urged the government to improve access to safe sexual and reproductive health rights by removing legal restrictions. VSI Programme Assistant, Inisi Johnson, spoke in Lagos, during

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.