GRA begins special operation to impound uncustomed vehicles - Ghana News Agency — Nigeria Today

GRA begins special operation to impound uncustomed vehicles – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
GRA begins special operation to impound uncustomed vehicles
Ghana News Agency
Accra, April 30, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has embarked on special operations to check the import duties and all requisite taxes payment status of all vehicles and to impound those on which taxes had not been paid. The exercise, which …
Ghana Revenue Authority embarks on vehicle inspection exercise
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!