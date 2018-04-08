Grab's acquisition of Uber opens door for Vietnamese firms - http://en.vietnamplus.vn/ (press release) — Nigeria Today

Grab’s acquisition of Uber opens door for Vietnamese firms – http://en.vietnamplus.vn/ (press release)
|
http://en.vietnamplus.vn/ (press release)
|
Grab's acquisition of Uber opens door for Vietnamese firms
http://en.vietnamplus.vn/ (press release)
Grab's acquisition of Uber opens the door for Vietnamese businesses to enter the ride-sharing market. (Source: vov.vn ). Hanoi (VNA) – Grab's acquisition of Uber opens the door for Vietnamese businesses to enter the ride-sharing market, said Khuat Viet …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!