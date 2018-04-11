Grace Ladoja reveals it took her 27 years to be cool with her dad, former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja — Nigeria Today

Grace Ladoja reveals it took her 27 years to be cool with her dad, former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja

Grace Ladoja is the daughter of a former Governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja.

She took to social media to hail her father and in the process revealed how long it took for her to be cool with him.

Grace Ladoja shared a cool picture of her dad holding her and captioned it…

Father & Daughter pt2 it took me 27 years to be cool with my Dad. I realised parents are only human, not perfect or God level. I tried to find a friend in him so that’s what we became.

Earlier this year, Grace was awarded a Member of the British Empire for her services to music. She is one of 452 recipients of the prestigious awards as part of the Queen’s new year’s honors list.

Speaking about this achievement on Instagram, Grace said:

“Thank you, I’m thankful. Feeling very overwhelmed by the love I’ve received for this.

I’ve always loved the culture that comes from UK music so to be part of this journey has been so special to me, I think we are the best in the world.

As a scene we have all worked hard to try to leave an impression on this Earth and create new blueprints so that the next generation can flourish, I think that’s my calling in life.

I’m so happy to be here right now. There is so much to do, I can’t wait for next year.”

