 Graphic Photos Of Police Officers & Others Hacked To Death By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue State — Nigeria Today
Graphic Photos Of Police Officers & Others Hacked To Death By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue State

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, Politics

Nigeria is fast becoming a “zoo” as pro-Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kalu predicted and called Nigeria. Whatever one’s sentiment is about the actualization of Biafra nation, one will at least understand that Mr. Kanu was very right when he said, Nigeria is a Zoo because it is only in a banana republic that this kinds of killing will be taken place and yet it is not even a news.
On daily bases in Nigeria, both civilians, security operatives and even the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are being killed and the FG is not doing anything to arrest the situation. Fulani Herdsmen has been terrorising this nation and yet the government claim not to know who they are.

Below are graphic photos of the four police officers who were killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue state. According Benue Police Command spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, the incident happened at Anyibe, in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

Logo and Guma local government areas have been under severe attacks of suspected Fulani herdsmen since the New Year, resulting in loss of lives. Yamu, in the statement issued, stated that the Policemen came under the fire of insurgents at Anyibe, Logo LGA between 18.00 hours of Sunday and early Monday morning.

“Sadly at the moment, four casualties have been suffered by Police,” Yamu noted. Yamu said that additional reinforcement, including the air asset of the Police, has been deployed by Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The PPRO expressed assurance that the attackers would soon be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law.

More photos …

