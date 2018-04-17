Graphic Photos Of Police Officers & Others Hacked To Death By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue State — Nigeria Today

Graphic Photos Of Police Officers & Others Hacked To Death By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue State
Below are graphic photos of the four police officers who were killed by suspected herdsmen in Benue state. According Benue Police Command spokesman, ASP Moses Yamu, the incident happened at Anyibe, in Logo Local Government Area of the state.
Logo and Guma local government areas have been under severe attacks of suspected Fulani herdsmen since the New Year, resulting in loss of lives. Yamu, in the statement issued, stated that the Policemen came under the fire of insurgents at Anyibe, Logo LGA between 18.00 hours of Sunday and early Monday morning.
“Sadly at the moment, four casualties have been suffered by Police,” Yamu noted. Yamu said that additional reinforcement, including the air asset of the Police, has been deployed by Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
The PPRO expressed assurance that the attackers would soon be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!