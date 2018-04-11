Graphic Pictures Of Ahmed Abu Areeda, A Syrian Businessman Shot Dead In Kano By Unknown Gunmen — Nigeria Today

Graphic Pictures Of Ahmed Abu Areeda, A Syrian Businessman Shot Dead In Kano By Unknown Gunmen
Unknown gunmen on Tuesday shot dead a popular Syrian businessman, identified as ”Ahmed Abu Areeda”, in Kano. The gunmen after killing the businessman also kidnapped his 14-year old son, Muhammad Ahmed. The incident occurred when the deceased, accompanied by two of his children, went to the Kano State Office of the Nigerian Red Cross Society […]
The post Graphic Pictures Of Ahmed Abu Areeda, A Syrian Businessman Shot Dead In Kano By Unknown Gunmen appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!