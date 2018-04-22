Greener Pastures! ‘2,000 Medical Doctors Dump Nigeria Yearly For UK, US — Nigeria Today

Greener Pastures! ‘2,000 Medical Doctors Dump Nigeria Yearly For UK, US

A report is saying that at least 2,000 medical doctors in Nigeria leave the country yearly for the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.

Nigerian Guardian reported this on the back of concerns by stakeholders in the country’s health sector over the alarming rate at which Nigerian physicians are trooping abroad in search of greener pastures.

During separate interviews with the prominent news outlet, the stakeholders in the health sectors shed light on the urgency of the situation, calling on the Federal Government to do more to save the nation’s health infrastructure.

“This is cataclysmic, given the fact that currently, contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) of a ratio of one doctor to 600 patients, Nigeria has a ratio of one doctor to 6,000 patients. “This poor doctor-patient ratio is regrettable when compared to the ratio of doctor to patients in India (1:2083) and in the United States (1:500).”

It is understood that according to figures released February 2018 by the British government, no fewer than 5,405 Nigerian-trained doctors and nurses are currently working with the British National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom (U.K.).

This means that Nigerian medics constitute 3.9 per cent of the 137,000 foreign staff of 202 nationalities working alongside British doctors and nurses.

A Consultant Neurological Surgeon, Brain and Spine Surgery Consortium Abuja, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo, regretted that fresh doctors no longer see a bright future within the shores of Nigeria.

“The conditions of work are poor.” “The facilities are poor and the remunerations are poor. Many doctors are breadwinners in their families but are unable to deliver family expectations,” he said. He advised: “The government needs to take healthcare seriously and make it a major priority in view of its critical importance to our lives. The amount budgeted for health must be increased. Better financing translates to more remuneration for health workers, increased training opportunities for doctors, availability of equipment and other consumables.”

