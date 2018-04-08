Griezmann earns Atlético a draw after Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Griezmann earns Atlético a draw after Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Griezmann earns Atlético a draw after Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid
The Guardian
“Neither of us can compete to win the league,” the Atlético Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, said. If it was true before the game when he said it, it is even more true after it. A 1-1 draw, secured with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine …
Ronaldo Continues Goal Spree
Ronaldo scores in 10th straight game as Real held by Atletico
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann cancels out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in derby
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!