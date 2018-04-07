Grime rapper, Skepta conferred with chieftaincy title in Ogun state - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Grime rapper, Skepta conferred with chieftaincy title in Ogun state – Vanguard
Grime rapper, Skepta conferred with chieftaincy title in Ogun state
English grime rapper, Joseph Junior Adenuga, better known by his stage name Skepta, got conferred with the title of “Amuludun of Odo-Aje” or “Chief Entertainer” on Thursday, April 5th. The rapper, who was dressed in traditional regalia, was surrounded …
