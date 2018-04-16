Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis
THISDAY Newspapers
Kehinde Lawal. A group within the Labour Party known as the Voice -Out Vanguard, has accused the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, of moves aimed at factionalising and destabilising the party. Spokesman of the group, Jimmy …
