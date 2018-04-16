 Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Group Blames Mimiko for Labour Party Crisis
THISDAY Newspapers
Kehinde Lawal. A group within the Labour Party known as the Voice -Out Vanguard, has accused the immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, of moves aimed at factionalising and destabilising the party. Spokesman of the group, Jimmy
Comedian wants restraining order against Trump over nuke threatsNew York Post
Comedian Maria Bamford Files Restraining Order Against Donald Trump!PerezHilton.com
Maria Bamford Files a Restraining Order Against Donald Trump Because She's Afraid of Nuclear WarIndieWire
TMZ –The Interrobang
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.