Group Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Farmers/Herders Crisis — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Search for Common Ground, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), yesterday urged the federal and state governments to facilitate the resolution of the protracted farmers-herdsmen crisis through dialogue. The Conflict Analyst of the organisation, Mrs Bukola Ademola-Adelehin, made the call in an interview in Abuja on the sidelines of the Forum on Farmers-Herdsmen Relations in Nigeria. Ademola-Adelehin […]

