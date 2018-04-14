Group canvasses more women participation in politics — Nigeria Today

Group canvasses more women participation in politics



Cristian women under the auspices of The Independent International Female Ministers Coalition (IIFM) in conjunction with Mothers of the Nation Nigeria and Christian Welfare Initiative, have cried out against what they call marginalization of Christian women in politics.

Addressing members of the group, the convener, Priscilla Otuya, President of Global Alliance for Mothers of the Nations said the campaign is to speak for the silent majority of women who cannot speak for themselves. Speaking on the theme ‘Respect the Rights of Women and Children to a Safe, Peaceful and Developed Nigeria’, Otuya said women have been made to live under harsh and unbearable conditions and have not complained as well as being subjected to watch their daughters haunted and captured like wild beasts for the slaughter.

Otuya said Nigeria belongs to all thus women’s rights to a safe, peaceful and enabling environment must be respected, enough hiding under the cloak of religion to perpetuate evil.

She also called on Aisha Buhari to fulfill her campaign promises to women during her campaign for her husband adding that women demand better deal.

Another speaker at the gathering, Apostle Funmilayo Iroh, President of Pottery Heart Initiative for orphans and teenage mothers, urged women to rise up to their responsibilities.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

