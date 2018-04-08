Group commends Ambode for opening up sub-urban communities — Nigeria Today

Group commends Ambode for opening up sub-urban communities

The Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vangraud has commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his developmental strides in the last three years, saying the just commissioned 21 network of roads and two bridges in Alimosho Local Government attest to his developmental commitment.

The state coordinator of the group, Seyi Bamigbade, said, in a statement, that the governor’s pledge to develop other communities within the axis has further built people’s confidence in the governor to deliver on promises.



He said, “Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has made Alimosho axis economically viable and also liveable. Lagosians don’t need to travel anywhere to earn a living. By opening up the whole network stretching 27.4km, he has brought economy back to this place.



He said the roads were alternative routes to decongest traffic from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, and could be used to access Ipaja up to Badagry expressway.Seyi said the project has opened up sub-urban communities; reduced traffic congestion and created better life for the people.







