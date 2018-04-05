 Show us 'payment plan' before we call off strike - NAGRAT - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Show us ‘payment plan’ before we call off strike – NAGRAT – GhanaWeb

Show us 'payment plan' before we call off strike – NAGRAT
The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has indicated it will not call off the strike if government does not commit to a payment plan for all its members whose allowances are in arrears. According to NAGRAT, the 2566 members whose
