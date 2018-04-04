Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners – Vanguard
|
News Agency of Nigeria
|
Group decries huge salary arrears owed media practitioners
Vanguard
The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has decried the huge salary arrears owed private media practitioners and called for urgent measures to address it. The Executive Director, CASER, Mr Frank Tietie, who made the call in a …
Ghana teachers commence indefinite strike
Ghanaian teachers declare indefinite strike over salary arrears
'We're tired of government's deceit' – NAGRAT declares strike over arrears
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!