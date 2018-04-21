Group holds pro-Buhari rally in London — Nigeria Today

Group holds pro-Buhari rally in London

Some Nigerians yesterday staged a rally in London in support of President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking re-election in next year’s polls.

The protesters rallied in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Buhari, according to their leader, Stephen Kifordu from Delta State, is resetting the country on the path of growth and development.

Kifordu told Channels Television that there is no credible alternative to President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo in the 2019 elections, noting that the group represents the aspiration of many Nigerians who want progress for Nigeria.

Kifordu said Nigeria is attractive to investors because of President Buhari’s fight against corruption in the country.

He claimed that the previous administration gave room for rot and corrupt activities.

“We have a President in Nigeria that people can look at and trust that ‘If I invest in Nigeria, my investment will not be stolen.’

“When we talk of security, he has done security in terms of Boko Haram and in terms of the Niger Delta,” he said.

Explaining further how President Buhari is ‘resetting’ the country, Kifordu said it is the primary role of the police and not the military to protect Nigerian citizens, and President Buhari is enforcing this.

“The Police is the number one organisation that takes care of our security. It is only when we are under attack that the military comes in.

“In past years, we have seen the issue when the military jumps on board without paying regard to the police. Then suddenly when something happens in Nigeria, Mr President says deploy the police, people are saying don’t deploy the police.

“President Buhari is re-ordering up, he is resetting our country. He is bringing us back to the way things should be.”

The protest in support of President Buhari came 24 hours after a group of people bearing Biafran flags staged a protest in front of the Commonwealth House in Westminster, London.

The demonstration took place as President Buhari and other leaders of the Commonwealth nations met on Thursday.

