Group of Lawyers threatens to drag PARP Chairman to Court over Uwajeh;s purported appointment — Nigeria Today

Group of Lawyers threatens to drag PARP Chairman to Court over Uwajeh;s purported appointment

A group of Abuja based legal practitioners under the auspices of Lawyers Against Corruption, LAC, yesterday threatened to drag the Chairman of the presidential panel on Recovery of Public Property, PARP, Chief Okoi Obono Obla to court over his decision to allegedly appoint the embattled self acclaimed private investigator in the United kingdom Victor Uwajeh as a consultant to trace and recovery undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption.

The group hinged their decision yesterday based on the decision of Justice John Tsoho of a federal high court Abuja who berated the Nigerian police for protecting a fugitive in the person of Victor Osita Uwajeh (aka Olikaeze Onichaugbo} from the law. Victor Uwajeh is facing a four court charge bordering on forgery, documents falsification, fraud and procuring forged documents.

He has evaded service for several times.

According to a statement signed by the National President of the body Barrister Ahmed Lukma and the Secretary, Mr. Liman Shuaibu, there has been some unconfirmed online media that a fugitive of the law has been appointed a consultant by the PARP.

who a Judge of the federal high court on Wednesday frawned at the Nigerian police force over the protection his enjoying from the force after several criminal summons was issued against him has been appointed as anti corruption czar.

The group further added that they will challenge the action in court to proved that Victor Uwajeh is a man of questionable character citing instances on how he allegedly down loaded EFCC files during the tenure of Mrs Farida Waziri as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC when he paraded a fake certificate as a United kingdom private investigator extorting money from politically exposed persons.

According to the group, Uwajeh was docked by the EFCC, for impersonation before a FCT high court.

The group further added that the certificate Victor Uwajeh is parading was issued to him last year in the United Kingdom as a license to work as a human and vehicle access controller, elevator and office building guarding and car park operator. This license was issued to Victor Uwajeh on the 26th May, 2017 with license number 100390916576656, issued by the Security Industry Authority (sia) UK. This is information is verifiable. All other security licenses been paraded by Uwajeh are fake and forged documents and they are downloadable free of charge on google.

The group further alleged that if allowed Uwajeh will download government files in the federal ministry of Justice and start extorting money from politically exposed persons.

The group also said that they will do everything within the ambit of the law to stop the purported appointment of Victor Uwajeh aka Olikaeze Onicha Ugbo in a court of competent jurisdiction.

It will be recalled that Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on Wednesday granted a request seeking to serve criminal summons at the premises of the self acclaimed United Kingdom based private investigator, Victor Uwajeh on a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation fraud and illegally procuring forged documents.

Justice Tsoho granted the application after counsel to the Federal government, Abubakar Alilu informed the court that Uwajeh had for several times evaded service as he did previously.

The FG had filed a four count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud against Uwajeh.

FG alleged that Uwajeh tried to obtain money through fraudulent means from Senator Andy Uba who is representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation of a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force conducted on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Uba.

The lawmaker had in his petition, accused Uwajeh of attempting to use forged and illegally procured documents to extort money from him.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Alilu informed the court that one of the court bariff who went with the policeman at Uwajeh’s residents was almost shot by the policeman guiding his house.

“one of the bailiff went to the address of the defendant at No:9 Jesse Jackson street Asokoro and was almost shot by the policemen guarding his house.

“The defendant is aware of this matter. His counsel had pleaded that he travelled to the United States and that once he return, he will appear in court.

“I know that it is not yet ripe to make an application for a bench warrant. However, I will apply section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act for leave of the court to paste a copy of the Criminal of the Criminal summon in a conspicuous part in the premises where he resides”, he said.

Justice Tsoho after listening to the submissions wondered why someone that the state wants to bring to justice will be protected by the same people looking for him, he wondered why the police will be protecting a fugitive from the law.

He urged the people going to effect the service at his residence to be careful and mindful of what had already played out.

He held that, “giving the circumstances, section 124 has become inevitable. Accordingly, the application is granted. Service should be effected on Uwajeh through substituted means”.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 21 for arraignment.

