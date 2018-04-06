 Group storms INEC, demands prosecution of Mantu over ‘poll-rigging confession’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Group storms INEC, demands prosecution of Mantu over ‘poll-rigging confession’

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Maverick showbiz superstar, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charlyboy, has led the `Ourmumudondo’ group, on a peaceful protest to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over Sen Ibrahim Mantu’s alleged poll-rigging confession. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest which took place on Friday in Abuja, was to urge the electoral umpire […]

The post Group storms INEC, demands prosecution of Mantu over ‘poll-rigging confession’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.