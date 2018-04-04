Group Tasks Govts On Quality Education To Eradicate Poverty — Nigeria Today

Group Tasks Govts On Quality Education To Eradicate Poverty

The Nigerian representative at African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council, Dr. Tunji Asaolu has reiterated the need for African governments to provide quality education to all and sundry to eradicate poverty. Asaolu, who was the guest lecturer at the inauguration of both African Youths International Development Foundation (AFYIDEF) and unveiling Lagos State Education Development […]

The post Group Tasks Govts On Quality Education To Eradicate Poverty appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

