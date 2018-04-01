Group urges Rivers people to vote in 2019 poll — Nigeria Today

Group urges Rivers people to vote in 2019 poll

Grassroots Development Initiatives, GDI, has appealed to the indigenes of Rivers State in diaspora to come home enmasse to participate in the 2019 general election and vote massively for the continuation of the progressive and all-inclusive government of Governor Nyesom Wike.

At a meeting of Nigerians in diaspora held at Kempton Park, West Street in Johannesburg, South Africa, the convener of GDI, Pastor Egba B. Egba said that the group was particularly happy with Governor Wike for making Rivers State a first destination for foreign investments in Nigeria.

Egba said: “His all inclusive developmental projects have made considerable impact on the economy of the state.”

Egba doubles as the President of the Union of Rivers State Indigenes in South Africa and founder of N. E. W. Prayer squad for the mobilisation of 1.8 million Christians for the re-election of Wike in 2019.

