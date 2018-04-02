Growing shortlist of people we shouldn’t vote for in 2019 — Nigeria Today

Growing shortlist of people we shouldn’t vote for in 2019

The next general elections will be more than just casting ballots. It will be an opportunity, a golden opportunity, for Nigerians who love this country to retrieve her from the stranglehold of political hijackers. 2019 is the time to take our fate in our hands and demand our pound of flesh from these impostor leaders. That epochal year may be our last chance with democracy.

Now is therefore the time to start mobilising and talking to build consensus. Now is not the time to listen to or be carried away by political sweet-nothings. Since our partisanship has broken no ice all these elections, we must devise a better strategy. Just as political parties and players meet and plot how to woo the electorate, the latter must themselves start getting together, comparing notes and checking out the former.

This column has made this particular entry for purposes of calling attention as well as jumpstarting that process. The few individuals, market and allied groups, civil society and non-governmental organisations not yet entrapped by the filthy lucre of politics may form a Non-Aligned Movement of Nigerian Voters (NAMNIV). With virtual meeting platforms offered gratis by Facebook, Whatsapp and such other social media frameworks, it won’t be difficult to spread both the gospel and the sermon. This writer is willing and ready to be a part of such recovery efforts because as a nationalist -forgive the immodesty- one doesn’t think there’s a better time for this venture!

And, there may never be after 2019 if we don’t now act as definitively as we were deceived into acting in 2015. These guys are busy having a ball, playing politics, and generally fooling around. No leadership is going on neither are they genuinely seeking to repair this country. Listen to how they talk, watch their actions: it’s all about politics and how to sustain the power they grabbed; nothing, absolutely nothing, about deploying the power to better our lives!

If we don’t kick this bunch out next year, we would have only ourselves to blame. If we allow them beyond 2019, they would dig in more and more and become more entrenched making it more herculean to uproot them in the near future. So, our best bet is the next general elections. Here’s a shortlist of those who must not benefit from our votes no matter what:

One: all office holders who have drawn blank currently. They cannot and should not be trusted to change going forward because anyone who failed to impress when there was the option of an encore would have no motivation or incentive to perform once offered the cul-de-sac called second term. Two: all those who have by their words and actions, directly and indirectly, impugned our humanity, integrity, unity and love. They should pack and go home with their arrogance, nepotism, bigotry and hate; ditto liars, schemers and their allies who waited until these dying minutes to dangle a carrot or two before us.

Of course, there are other sets that we must weed out in 2019. Number four: whoever insulted our intelligence; anyone who wrote or talked nonsense because of power; anyone who looked down or talked down on us. Number five: the cynical, fastidiously-critical class. We must avoid those who criticise without proffering solution; talkers who are long on the problem but short on the answer; politicians who promise change but don’t have the roadmap; and above all, excusers and complainers who whine endlessly about the past!

2019 is also neither for moneybags nor sundry frivolous tempters. We should not consider family or relationship as a criterion for who wins our votes. Only the best of people with the pedigree, education and penchant for excellence, performance and service should win. Perennial politicians and forever office holders should go home and do something else with their lives.

While this shortlist is in no way exhaustive, it however offers a fair idea of pretenders-to-the-throne who should have no business in government, post-2019. The masses must be ready to teach even the political party of choice a lesson in rejection if it fields a reject. The power to choose leaders belongs to we the people and 2019 offers us the opportunity of a lifetime not only to correct past mistake(s) but to pitch for a beautiful future. God bless Nigeria!

Bush writes Buhari

My dear President

I was planning to do you a long open letter but you may not have the time for any long thing since you are currently running around fighting the political battle of your life. So, I have elected to keep it short and simple. Sir, please give me just one long minute.

Your Excellency, I am worried about you, your name, your legacy; everything. I understand how optimistic anyone seeking election can get, but isn’t yours all gloomy? Even natural forces seem ready to stop you!

I don’t mean to point the finger, Mr. President, but it’s either that your team and you haven’t done your best or your best is clearly not enough. Which one area of our national life can we flaunt that you have added value in the nearly three years you have been in control? In your flagship anti-corruption fight, I have now resorted to fasting and praying that when you leave, they show us no proof of stench recorded under your watch.

Dear President Buhari, please restrategise. Rather than run, seek to organise the freest election ever, bequeath a vibrant successor and write your name in gold forever. If you run, and win the Nigerian way, you may end up completely finished and demystified!

