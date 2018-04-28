GTBank Extends Fair Duration to Boost Impact  — Nigeria Today

GTBank Extends Fair Duration to Boost Impact

Guaranty Trust Bank has announced that it has extended the days of its annual food and drink fair to increase the exposure and overall effect of the initiative.

The fair which held for two days in its previous editions will this year hold for three days and promised to be more rewarding for all parties including investors and attendees.

With this year’s edition billed for April 29 to May 1, the fair was designed to celebrate Nigeria’s vibrant food culture while promoting enterprise in the small business sector of the food industry, bringing together SMEs operators, global-renowned chefs and food lovers from across the world.

Speaking on the new development, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, stated that the thought to increase the duration of the programme arose from the need to increase opportunities for small businesses to connect more with consumers and businesses as well as the positive feedback that followed previous editions.

He said, “Alongside the unparalleled culinary experience, the Food and Drink Fair showcases the richness of Africa’s food culture and the vibrancy of the small businesses involved in the industry.

“Apart from the amazing experiences that we create for our tens of thousands of guests, it is the personal testimonials that we receive from participants that speak to the true value of the initiative. Behind these small businesses are hard-working fathers, enterprising mothers and incredibly passionate youths who when they share their remarkable stories of record sales at the fair, we see not just the impact of our efforts at promoting enterprise but the immense capacity of our organisation as a platform to enriching lives.”

Having hosted over 250,000 people and assisted hundreds of small businesses to achieve record sales, the fair since inception has become a major event in the social calendar of Nigerians and expartriates.

For this year, it would feature a series of Masterclasses in the art and business of food and drink, whilst treating attendees to a host of live cooking demonstrations of their favourite delicacies by renowned international and indigenous chefs.

The carefully curated selection of small food businesses will offer the best culinary experiences in Lagos and beyond and there will be a space for street food which will offer local delicacies as well as a farmer’s market where SMEs involved in agriculture will sell fresh and organic farm products. Attendees can also expect a fabulously diverse range of gastronomic delights from restaurants and outdoor grill

The post GTBank Extends Fair Duration to Boost Impact appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

