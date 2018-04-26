Guard, 36, remanded over alleged homosexuality — Nigeria Today

Guard, 36, remanded over alleged homosexuality

A 36-year-old guard, Usman Mohammed, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court over alleged homosexual act with an under aged boy. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter but ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody. Adamu adjourned the case until May 17 […]

The post Guard, 36, remanded over alleged homosexuality appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

