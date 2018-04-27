Guard Courtney Ramey selects Texas Longhorns - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Guard Courtney Ramey selects Texas Longhorns – ESPN
Guard Courtney Ramey selects Texas Longhorns
ESPN 100 guard Courtney Ramey, one of the top unsigned seniors in the country, announced his commitment to Texas on Friday afternoon. Ramey chose the Longhorns over Louisville, the school he decommitted from following the FBI investigation last …
Former Louisville basketball pledge Courtney Ramey picks Texas
MU target and Webster Groves point guard Ramey commits to Texas
Texas adds 2018 PG Courtney Ramay, Missouri's top-ranked recruit
