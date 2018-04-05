Guardiola: Man City Can Believe — Nigeria Today

Guardiola: Man City Can Believe

Pep Guardiola believes it is possible for Manchester City to still qualify, despite losing the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal 3-0 at Anfield.

The Kop romped to a 3-0 win in the first half, scoring all inside 31 minutes, as goals from Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane put Liverpool in control.

City lost to Liverpool 4-3 in Anfield in January, but Guardiola is looking to the 5-0 win at the Etihad, as he believes they can upset the game.

“In this room I think there is nobody except the guy talking to you who believes we can go through. There are 90 minutes more, we are going to try,” he told a news conference, before grouping City in with the other seemingly doomed teams in the draw.

“I believe a lot in my team. They show me many good things in the season. The result is so tough, you cannot deny it.

“Today you are talking about Real Madrid going through, Barcelona going through, Bayern Munich going through and Liverpool going through.

“But we have 90 minutes all of us – Sevilla, Juventus, Roma and us. We are going to try. It is so complicated because we are going to play a top, top team. We have the permission to believe it.”

“Our first minutes… it is always important to see how the team is. Did we arrive here a little bit scared? We arrived with a huge personality,” he said.

“The problem is they arrived two times, the first one offside, to score two. Here at Anfield, it is always complicated.”

Guardiola added: “When you play badly and the opponent is much better than you and it is 2-0 you have to accept it.

“But I do not have that feeling. Maybe tomorrow when I review the game I will say it was a disaster, but I do not have that feeling.”

