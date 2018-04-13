 Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Guardiola unsure over length of Aguero injury absence – Vanguard

Vanguard

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know how long he will be without star striker Sergio Aguero. Guardiola-Aguero. Aguero will miss City's trip to Tottenham on Saturday after a challenge by Ashley Young in last weekend's
