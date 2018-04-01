Gudjohnsen: Iceland Going to Russia with 8000 Fans - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Gudjohnsen: Iceland Going to Russia with 8000 Fans – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Guardian
|
Gudjohnsen: Iceland Going to Russia with 8000 Fans
THISDAY Newspapers
Former Iceland, Chelsea and Barcelona striker, Eidur Gudjohnsen, has revealed that when the Super Eagles line up to take on the European nation at the World Cup 2018, over 8,000 of their travelling fans from home will be in the stand drumming support …
Iceland will beat Nigeria to second round ticket, says Gudjohnsen
