Guinea Insurance grows premium by 6.7% in 2017 - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

Guinea Insurance grows premium by 6.7% in 2017 – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
Guinea Insurance grows premium by 6.7% in 2017
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Guinea Insurance Plc has announced a N967.1 million Gross Written Premium (GWP) in 2017, up by 6.7% from N906.7 million in 2016. A statement signed by the Team Lead, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr Hanson Ufot …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!