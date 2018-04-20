Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo – THISDAY Newspapers
Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo
Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City. Following the reported kidnap of a Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Edwin Omorogbe, by gunmen suspected to be kidnapper, men of the Edo State Police Command thursday began combing of forest in Uhunmwode Local Government …
