 Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo
THISDAY Newspapers
Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City. Following the reported kidnap of a Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Edwin Omorogbe, by gunmen suspected to be kidnapper, men of the Edo State Police Command thursday began combing of forest in Uhunmwode Local Government
Police, hunters comb bushes in Edo for abducted Catholic priestVanguard
Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In EdoThe Tide
Command searches for abducted Catholic priestThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.