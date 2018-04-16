Gunmen abduct expatriate, kill policeman in Kano — Nigeria Today

Gunmen abduct expatriate, kill policeman in Kano

Unknown gunmen on Monday killed a policeman and abducted an engineer with Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company Limited in Kano.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at 7:45 a.m. on Monday morning in the Kano metropolis.

He said the gunmen who came in a black VW Golf first shot at the police escort, who was in the car guarding the expatriate.

After killing the policeman, the gunmen kidnapped the expatriate engineer who is supervising the road construction work in on Ring Road in the Kano metropolis,” the eyewitness said.

A security man, guarding the construction company equipment, Abubakar Sani Muhammad, told The Nation that the incident occurred when they were about commencing the day’s activities.

“The three gunmen started shooting sporadically immediately they arrived the area and shot the mobile policeman attached to the abducted engineer. A stray bullet hit a truck driver in the area,” Muhammad said.

The Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday afternoon.

He said: “The Kano State Police Command is displeased to inform the general public of an ugly incident which occurred today, Monday 16th April, 2018 at about 0745hrs along Sabon Titi Madobi Road, Kano, where an armed gang of five men in a motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company going to a construction site.”

“The attackers killed one police sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty and abducted Mr. Michael Cremza, a German national working with the company.

The state Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf, has since deployed powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim.”

The post Gunmen abduct expatriate, kill policeman in Kano appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

