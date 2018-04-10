Gunmen Assassinate DPO In Rivers — Nigeria Today

Gunmen Assassinate DPO In Rivers

Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday assassinated the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Rumuolumeni Police Division, Kingsley Chukwuegu. LEADERSHIP gathered that late Chukwuegu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) was murdered when the gunmen invaded his residence in Rumuolumeni community in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State. Meanwhile, the commissioner of Police in […]

