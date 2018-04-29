Gunmen burn 14 people beyond recognition in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Gunmen burn 14 people beyond recognition in Kaduna

Gunmen struck in Janruwa community, Maganda district in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, killing and burning 14 persons beyond recognition, TheCable reports.

The tragic incident occurred around 1pm on Saturday.

A witness told TheCable that immediately the invaders got to the village, they opened fire from different directions.

Most of the victims were said to be local miners.

“Some of those killed were said to have been burnt beyond recognition. In a cruel and inhuman manner, the bandits burnt many of their victims beyond recognition,” the resident said.

Another witness said seven corpses were taken to the morgue at the Jibril Maigwari General Hospital Birnin Gwari while others were buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Thirteen people who sustained injuries from gunshots were said to have been taken to a hospital in Kaduna.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said Birnin Gwari is under siege by armed bandits.

“We are living in perpetual fear. We cannot go to the market or farms, we are not safe in our home. We are once again under siege and we need urgent intervention by both state and the federal government,” he said.

Austin Iwar, Kaduna state police commissioner, confirmed the incident but said 10 persons were killed while 13 others were injured.

